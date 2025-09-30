Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

ZTS stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its 200-day moving average is $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

