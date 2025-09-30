Biconomy Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $89.42 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,114,343 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

