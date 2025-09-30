LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.