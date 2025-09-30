First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 294924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FQVLF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

