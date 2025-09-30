Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 42,743.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,867,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,235 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $180,366,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,965,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2,096.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,217,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,571,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

