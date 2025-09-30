Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.