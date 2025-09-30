Janney Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

