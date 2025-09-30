Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 1,904 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $962.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $782.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.59. The stock has a market cap of $378.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $977.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.