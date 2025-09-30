Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 943,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $63,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,193,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,864,000 after purchasing an additional 161,364 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 101,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 449,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 221,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU stock opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
