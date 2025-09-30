HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,112 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $138.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

