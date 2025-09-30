Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $120,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,860,000 after buying an additional 1,609,435 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,063,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,490,000 after buying an additional 349,938 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,354,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,720,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after buying an additional 200,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

