Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Holdings Reduced by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,352 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 20.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $59,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,627 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DFAC stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

