Head-To-Head Analysis: Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) vs. Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH)

Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) and Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avolta and Aureus Greenway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avolta 0 0 0 1 4.00 Aureus Greenway 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Avolta and Aureus Greenway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avolta N/A N/A N/A Aureus Greenway -15.43% -7.61% -5.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avolta $15.33 billion 0.52 $117.00 million N/A N/A Aureus Greenway $3.03 million 15.30 -$180,000.00 ($0.04) -79.25

This table compares Avolta and Aureus Greenway”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avolta has higher revenue and earnings than Aureus Greenway.

Summary

Avolta beats Aureus Greenway on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, border, downtown and hotel shops, railway stations and other, cruise liners and ferries, seaports, and motorways in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. Avolta AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Aureus Greenway

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer. We believe our golf country clubs are a serene combination of approachable golf and nature that are designed to appeal to local residents and tourists alike. The property underlying both of our golf country clubs and the owner of that property are part of and subject to the Association, a not-for-profit corporation homeowners association. Leveraging our two golf country clubs, we plan to (i) continue to develop customer loyalty and capture a greater share of the golf-players who live in,. or visit the greater Orlando region and (ii) increase our revenue from the operation of our golf country clubs. We believe the quality of our golf-courses and the amenities we offer will continue to enhance our ability to attract and retain golf-players across a number of demographic groups and skill levels. Each of our golf country clubs is organized into four principal business sectors: (i) golf recreation, retail golf products, and equipment and facilities rental, (ii) membership dues, (iii) food and beverage services. and (iv) ancillary services and amenities. Each of the golf-courses featured at our golf country clubs present a different set of physical and strategic challenges depending on the layout and where we place the position of a ball-hole and flagstick on a green from time to time during the golf-season. We believe this variation helps to create an enjoyable experience for our customers, no matter how many times they have visited our golf-courses before. We acquired both of our golf country clubs in 2014, and since then, our management team has grown alongside the business. Similarly, our revenue has increased steadily during the last five years due to efforts from our greens superintendent as well as the executive management team. We believe recent capital improvements at both golf country clubs will help the facilities and our golf-courses progressively grow in stature and reputation in order to keep up to date with future infrastructure needs that can meet future demand and structural wherewithal. As a result of these upgrades and our management’s plans for growth, we believe they have gained valuable experience and are well-equipped to take on additional assets and continue to enhance the performance of both golf country clubs since our initial acquisition in 2014. Our principal executive office is located at 2995 Remington Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida 34744.

