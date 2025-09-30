Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF $PBE

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PBE opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $238.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.