FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $694.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

