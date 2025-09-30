Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF $ONEV

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1%

ONEV stock opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $135.80.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

