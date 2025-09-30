Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,268,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 955.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 748,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 677,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 645,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 65,809 shares during the period.

JPSE opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

