Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 179 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $439.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.