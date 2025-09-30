Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $414.43 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.