Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

