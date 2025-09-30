Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 11,435 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

