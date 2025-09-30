Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

