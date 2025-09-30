SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $234,524.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,426. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group raised their price target on Core Natural Resources from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Core Natural Resources Trading Up 2.8%

CNR opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.76. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

