SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 5,813 Shares of Berry Corporation $BRY

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Berry worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 719,845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 82.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 527,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 46.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 444,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 22.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 283,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Berry Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Berry’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

