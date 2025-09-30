SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 97.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1,514.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

