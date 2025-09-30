Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 4,616 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AEP opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

