Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Crane $CR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Crane worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Crane Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $181.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.00. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

