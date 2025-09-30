SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Siga Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Siga Technologies by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Siga Technologies by 44.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Siga Technologies during the first quarter worth $119,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 45.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

