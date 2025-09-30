SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Ennis, Inc. $EBF

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 34.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ennis by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the first quarter valued at $520,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ennis news, Director Walter D. Gruenes bought 5,500 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,743 shares in the company, valued at $193,266.57. This represents a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.86%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

