Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Financial Comparison

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Cardinal Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 6.46 $492.70 million $6.68 38.93 Cardinal Health $222.58 billion 0.17 $1.56 billion $6.45 24.00

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than West Pharmaceutical Services. Cardinal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

West Pharmaceutical Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cardinal Health pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cardinal Health pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cardinal Health has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Cardinal Health is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and Cardinal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 7 2 2.92 Cardinal Health 0 3 11 0 2.79

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus target price of $318.56, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. Cardinal Health has a consensus target price of $165.93, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Cardinal Health.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 16.48% 18.43% 13.67% Cardinal Health 0.70% -74.45% 4.14%

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Cardinal Health on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. This segment also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices; and a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It sells and distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, contract sales agents, and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

