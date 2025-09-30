HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

