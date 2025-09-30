Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in Unisys Corporation $UIS

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 19.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 70.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 71.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Unisys Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UIS. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

