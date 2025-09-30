DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.65% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 161,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,191.4% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 439,512 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

