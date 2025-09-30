Trivium Point Advisory LLC Acquires 19,196 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.3% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.97 and a 200 day moving average of $202.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

