Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 290 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $414.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

