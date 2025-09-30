Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Sold by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 5.0%

BATS DFIS opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

