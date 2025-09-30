Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 119.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NYSE BRX opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

