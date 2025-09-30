CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT) to Issue $0.05 Special Dividend

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.

NYSE CMBT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. CMB.TECH has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $387.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CMB.TECH by 27.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CMB.TECH by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMB.TECH by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

