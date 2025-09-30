Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 4,070 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 812,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

