One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

