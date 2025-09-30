Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $733.42 and its 200-day moving average is $765.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

