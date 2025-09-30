Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $773,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $743.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $753.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

