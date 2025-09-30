One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

