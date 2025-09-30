One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,651,390,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after purchasing an additional 120,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $942.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $980.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $917.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.