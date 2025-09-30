Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $364.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.62 and a 200-day moving average of $330.47. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $366.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

