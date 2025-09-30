One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Flex by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $628,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,709. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

