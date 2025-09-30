iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after purchasing an additional 907,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 896,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.28.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

