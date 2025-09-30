T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Holdings Cut by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 145,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 72,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72,510 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 96,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $237.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $244.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.77 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $15,396,525.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 634,305,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,586,428,283.64. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,525,632 shares of company stock worth $609,403,041 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

