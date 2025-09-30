Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,450 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.33 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

