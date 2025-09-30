LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,775 Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares $DRN

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 566.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 63,767 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 239.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of DRN opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.70.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

